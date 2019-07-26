‘Avoid being a victim’: Surfside Beach reminds residents after a rash of condo burglaries

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

After a string of break-ins at rental condos, Surfside Beach police is reminding people about the importance of locking their doors.

“We are asking our residents and visitors to target-harden themselves to avoid being victims of these crimes. Locking doors on vehicles and residences is the first line of defense to stop these crimes of opportunity,” Chief Kenneth Hofmann said in a release.

“While officers are patrolling these areas heavily, we are asking for the public’s help by reporting suspicious persons or activity and taking steps to secure their property and valuables.”

Six break-ins happened in the last month between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., police said. The burglaries are in multi-unit complexes, and there is no sign of forced entry. It appears the units were left unlocked while no one was inside, authorities say.

The suspects took small electronics, purses, wallets and money, police said.

If anyone sees something suspicious, they are asked to call 911 or the department at 843-913-6368.