Crime

‘Avoid being a victim’: Surfside Beach reminds residents after a rash of condo burglaries

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips By
Up Next
Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips By

After a string of break-ins at rental condos, Surfside Beach police is reminding people about the importance of locking their doors.

“We are asking our residents and visitors to target-harden themselves to avoid being victims of these crimes. Locking doors on vehicles and residences is the first line of defense to stop these crimes of opportunity,” Chief Kenneth Hofmann said in a release.

“While officers are patrolling these areas heavily, we are asking for the public’s help by reporting suspicious persons or activity and taking steps to secure their property and valuables.”

Six break-ins happened in the last month between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., police said. The burglaries are in multi-unit complexes, and there is no sign of forced entry. It appears the units were left unlocked while no one was inside, authorities say.

The suspects took small electronics, purses, wallets and money, police said.

If anyone sees something suspicious, they are asked to call 911 or the department at 843-913-6368.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  