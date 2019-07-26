Horry police used OnStar to track a stolen SUV, then found the suspect passed out inside

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

It wasn’t too tricky for Horry County police to track down one suspect this week.

Horry County police charged Quashaun Clifton Bromell, 23, of Conway, after they say they found him passed out in a stolen SUV they tracked using OnStar. He faces one count of possession of a stolen vehicle valued $10,000 and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

On Thursday, officers responded to Hidden Oaks Drive for the report of a stolen GMC Denali and a trailer. The victim said the keys were left in a cup holder in the unlocked vehicle. The SUV had OnStar and was tracked to the area of Hemingway Street and Fladger Street, according to a police report.

The SUV was gone by the time officers arrived and was then tracked to Live Oak Street and Fourth Avenue in Conway, according to the report.

There, officers say they found Bromell passed out in the front seat of the SUV. Firefighters also arrived at the same time because they had a report of a passed out person in a vehicle. The trailer was missing from the SUV.

Authorities opened the door and put the vehicle in park, according to the report. Police took Bromell to the ground, where he woke up and started to struggle.

Bromell told the police he was given the SUV and it was not stolen, according to the report. He added he was told to return the vehicle the next day.