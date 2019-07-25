A stranger broke into a car in Myrtle Beach. He used pepper spray to escape capture

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

In the middle of the night on Wednesday, a man heard a noise outside the Myrtle Beach home he was staying in on Ramsey Drive. He looked to see a stranger sitting in his car, according to Myrtle Beach police reports.

The man went outside to confront the stranger.

As he approached, the stranger got out and began attacking the man.

The two broke out into a full on fist fight as the man’s mother watched. All of a sudden, the suspect pulled out a can of pepper spray and proceeded to disable the man. The stranger took off on foot.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When police arrived they found the man trying to wash the pepper spray out of his eyes. The police officer helped the man deal with the burning from the spray until medics arrived.

The man’s mother looked through the car and said a $50 knife was taken. The police report said there is no suspect at this time.