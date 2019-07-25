Crime
Feds to begin executing death row inmates. What that means for Horry County murderers
Death penalty could claim three SC death row inmates
Five death-row inmates are scheduled to be executed later this year after Attorney General William Barr’s decision this week to resurrect capital punishment following a nearly two-decade hiatus.
South Carolina currently has three sitting on death row: Dylann Roof, Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Basham and Fulks killed two women, including a 44-year-old woman in Horry County.
The Department of Justice announced its decision Thursday, authorizing the execution of those who have been convicted of murdering, and in some cases torturing and raping, the most vulnerable, including children and the elderly.
“The Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding,” Barr said in a news release. “The Justice Department upholds the rule of law—and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”
Daniel Lewis Lee, Lezmond Mitchell, Wesley Ira Purkey, Alfred Bourgeois and Dustin Lee Honken will be executed in December and January.
