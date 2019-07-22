Crime
Horry police, fire respond to J. Reuben Long Detention Center after a bomb threat
Horry County police and fire crews have responded to J. Reuben Long Detention Center after a bomb threat.
The threat was reported on Monday night and investigators and bomb dogs are working to learn more, according to Brooke Holden, spokeswoman for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office handles security at the jail.
Horry County Fire and Rescue also responded to the area to set up a perimeter, according to Holden. The public is asked to avoid the area.
J. Reuben Long Detention Center serves as the jail for Horry County at the Myrtle Beach area and holds detainees ahead of trial, after recent arrests and those serving sentences under one year.
The jail is located off Industrial Park Road and U.S Highway 701 in the Conway area.
