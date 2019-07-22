Myrtle Beach area ‘drug boss’ was found hiding under clothes, now he’ll head to prison

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

A 31-year-old “drug boss” who was hiding under clothes when police raided a Conway home will spend nearly a decade in prison for leading a drug trafficking ring.

Federal officials announced on Monday that Leroy Anthony Griffin, of Myrtle Beach, was sentenced to nine years in prison . He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute oxycodone.

Investigators say Griffin led a drug trafficking organization that presented counterfeit and forged prescriptions at South Carolina pharmacies. Several people in the organization identified Griffin as the boss.

Federal agents and officers used a search warrant on Jan. 31, 2018 at a house in Conway and found Griffin hiding in the closet under a pile of clothes.

Police seized computers, cellphones and other evidence linked to the ring, investigators said.

Once Griffin completes his nine-year sentence, he will face six years of supervision.