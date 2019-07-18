Victim left beaten, robbed and now cops are asking for help finding a ‘dangerous’ suspect

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A suspect in an assault and vehicle theft is on the loose and considered “armed and dangerous.”

Horry County police say the attack happened near the 1900 block of S.C. Highway 544 around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect is a heavyset black man who wore a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt. Police say he is armed and dangerous, and anyone with information about the incident can contact 843-915-8477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.

Officers responded to Highway 544 in the Conway area for a reported robbery. The victim was beaten in the head and body and then robbed. Police say the suspect may have been armed and may also have a 9mm gun taken from the victim’s truck.

The victim’s truck, which police say was stolen from the scene, was found on Holly Lane.