Teen shot in leg at housing complex near Highway 501, Horry police report says

An 18-year-old was shot in the knee, but continually told police he couldn’t remember what happened because he was high, according to a police report.

The incident is believed to have happened at Chanticleer Drive — the University Village at the Coast off Highway 501 and Gardner Lacy Road — around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was driven to the hospital by a woman. That woman said the two of them went to the village to visit friends.

While the woman was by the pool, she heard a gunshot, according to an Horry County police report. She got her belongings and was getting ready to leave when she saw the victim holding his leg and asking for help.

The woman couldn’t initially tell officers where the shooting happened, but Conway police drove her to the area and she identified the complex.

The victim said he went to an apartment by himself where he drank alcohol and smoked marijuana, according to the report. He told police he didn’t remember getting shot. He said the last thing he remembered was getting high, walking by a bush and then waking up in the hospital.

Police say the gunshot wound was not life-threatening.