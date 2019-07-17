Crime
Horry County police seize drugs, arrest Conway man
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
A Conway man was arrested on Monday after police seized nearly four grams of cocaine from his home following a drug investigation, according to Horry County police.
Robert Eugene Keith, 38, has been charged with two counts of distributing more than 1 gram of cocaine 1st offense, two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, PWID cocaine 1st offense, possession of cocaine base, and possession of schedule IV controlled substance 1st Offense.
Horry County’s narcotics, vice unit and street crimes unit executed a search warrant on Monday at Westrdige Drive in the Conway section of Horry County following a drug investigation. Police seized 3.85 grams of cocaine, .30 grams of crack cocaine and xanax tablets, according to Horry County police.
