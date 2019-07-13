WWE wrestling superstar arrested by Myrtle Beach police

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A wrestling superstar was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on Saturday morning at a downtown hotel.

Myrtle Beach police charged former WWE champion Jeffrey Hardy, 41, of Cameron, North Carolina, with public intoxication. Officers responded to the Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations, 1600 North Ocean Boulevard, around 11:15 a.m. for a report of an intoxicated man, Cpl. Thomas Vest said.

When police arrived, they arrested Hardy without incident, Vest said. He was then booked into Myrtle Beach jail.

A person charged with public intoxication can be punished up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $500.

Hardy was previously arrested in 2018 outside the Charlotte area on a DUI charge.

Hardy is listed on the WWE superstar webpage and featured on the television program Smackdown Live. He is a former WWE champion and known for tag-team wrestling with his brother Matt Hardy. Jeff Hardy also wrestled for IMPACT! wrestling under the moniker Brother Nero.

According to a late-April video on WWE.com, Hardy recently suffered a knee injury.

WWE has events scheduled on Saturday in Virginia and Massachusetts. The NXT brand is scheduled to hold events in Columbia, South Carolina later this month.