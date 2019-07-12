Crime

Horry police seek info on runway teen last seen with a ‘violent’ man

Horry police is asking for help finding a runaway teen last seen with a wanted man that authorities described as “violent.”

Officers are looking for Kent “Grace” Sandefur, 15, and Jon Jarrard, 39.

Jarrard is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Horry police warn that Jarrard is “violent” and people should not approach.

Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said officers do not believe Sandefur is in danger, and she was last seen with Jarrard. The two are not related.

Anyone with info is asked to call 911 or their local police department.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents.

