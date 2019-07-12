Horry police seek info on runway teen last seen with a ‘violent’ man

Police agencies talk about the benefits of social media in missing people cases Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads.

Horry police is asking for help finding a runaway teen last seen with a wanted man that authorities described as “violent.”





Officers are looking for Kent “Grace” Sandefur, 15, and Jon Jarrard, 39.

Jarrard is wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Horry police warn that Jarrard is “violent” and people should not approach.

Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said officers do not believe Sandefur is in danger, and she was last seen with Jarrard. The two are not related.

Anyone with info is asked to call 911 or their local police department.

