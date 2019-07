If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person went to the hospital following a shooting in the Conway area on Thursday night.

The shooting happened on Singing Pines Drive, according to spokeswoman Kelly Moore. The extent of the victim’s injuries in unknown.

Horry County police is investigating the shooting.

Singing Pines Drives runs between Dunn Short Cut Road and Juniper Bay Road.

