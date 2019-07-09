Come on! Teen suspects steal dog from Myrtle Beach coastline, report says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A manhunt — err … doghunt — is underway.

A woman said two teens stole her dog from the beach on Monday night, according to a report. The 54-year old told police that she was talking to the suspects on the beach and they offered her a cigarette. As she was gathering her belongings, the woman realized the suspects grabbed her Chihuahua and ran away, according to the report.

The suspects were last seen heading north on Ocean Boulevard from 3rd Avenue South, according to the report. The theft was reported around 10 p.m.

One suspect is a black teenager with a heavy build and long black hair, according to the report. The other suspect is also 14 years old with a thin build, short brown hair and the gender is unknown.

The victim is an 8-pound Chihuahua named Valentino. The pup is black, brown and white, and possibly a Yorky mix.