Myrtle Beach police request public’s help in finding truck used in alleged assault

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating what appears to be a navy Ford F-150 the department believes was used in connection with an assault in the area of 17th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard Thursday morning.

The truck was last seen driving south on the boulevard, police said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

If you have any information, contact MBPD at 843-918-1382.