This is why charges were dropped against a man accused of sex crimes against children

Strickland granted bond on child sex abuse charges Anthony L. Strickland was granted an $80,000 bond on the child sex abuse charges by Judge Larry Hyman in a Conway court today. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Anthony L. Strickland was granted an $80,000 bond on the child sex abuse charges by Judge Larry Hyman in a Conway court today.

Saying there was not enough evidence to move forward, the state has dropped charges against one man accused of sex crimes against children.

The 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced its decision in the case of Anthony Strickland late Monday. The decision happened just days after two co-defendants took plea deals and were sentenced to prison.

Panteleimon Spirakis, Lindsey Honeycutt, Ambrose Heavener and Strickland were each charged with several crimes against children in 2016. Police say the four sexually exploited a 4-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl by forcing them to have sex with each other and adults. Some of the incidents happened at a strip club where Honeycutt worked.

Spirakis previously pleaded guilty and is serving 20 years in prison. He is asking for a new trial, however.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last week, Honeycutt and Heavener pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 15 years incarceration.

In a letter detailing Strickland’s status, Assistant Solicitor Leigh Andrew noted that Honeycutt was unwilling to implicate Strickland in connection to the crimes. Some of the evidence against Strickland came from a conversation Heavener had with a jailhouse informant, Andrew noted.

Andrew added that there was not sufficient evidence to move to trial against Strickland. All the pending charges were dismissed.