2 charged in NC double murder during armed robbery of drugs and cash, cops say

Two men are behind bars at the Brunswick County Detention Center after a double murder during an armed robbery Saturday.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Logan Neal Young, 19, of Winnabow, and Joshua Larmonte Carter, 20, of Southport, in connection to the shooting.

Young is charged with first-degree murder and Carter is charged with second-degree murder. Both are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Xavier Andrew Stevenson and Myla Annette Payne were killed in the robbery, authorities said. The suspects stole 5 ounces of marijuana and $500 from the victims, who were fatally shot with a handgun, warrants state.

The two suspects were arrested Sunday evening and are detained at the Brunswick County Detention Center with no bond, said BCSO Spokesperson Emily Flax.

