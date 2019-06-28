Myrtle Beach fire responds to reported gas leak along Ocean Boulevard

Reported gas leak forces people out of pool, off beach A reported gas leak near The Camelot and 20th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. At least a dozen people were treated for breathing problems, and some were taken to the hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A reported gas leak near The Camelot and 20th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. At least a dozen people were treated for breathing problems, and some were taken to the hospital.

More than a dozen people are being treated because of exposure to a gas mixture near an Ocean Boulevard hotel on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to The Camelot By The Sea Resort, 2000 North Ocean Blvd., around 2 p.m. for the reported gas leak. Emergency responders evacuated the pool deck, the nearby beach and Anderson Park.

Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Evans said 14 people were begin treated for breathing problems. Five people went to the hospital for treatment and the victims were of various ages.

A noxious chemicals mixture led to people falling ill, and the smell was prevalent at the scene.

Around 2:45 p.m., fire crews cleared the hotel and allowed people to reenter, Evans said.

Police also responded to the area to assist.

