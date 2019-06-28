How an Aynor traffic stop led to years in federal prison for a Myrtle Beach man

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A Myrtle Beach man will spend four years in federal prison after a traffic stop in Aynor where he had a loaded gun, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities charged Sedrick Lemont Jenkins, 42, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in 2018. Jenkins was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty in federal court, the release states.

Horry County Police Department received a call for service in reference to a suspicious car blocking an Aynor road in July 2018. Officers conducted a traffic stop and noted a smell of marijuana coming from the car. A K9 unit was deployed, giving a positive alert to drugs. The officers searched the car and found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun behind the panel in the passenger side floor compartment.

Jenkins was prohibited from having a gun because of prior drug convictions and a prior federal conviction of being a felon in possession of ammunition, authorities said.

Jenkins’ sentence will be followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision, the release states. There is no parole in the federal system.