Crime
How an Aynor traffic stop led to years in federal prison for a Myrtle Beach man
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
A Myrtle Beach man will spend four years in federal prison after a traffic stop in Aynor where he had a loaded gun, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Authorities charged Sedrick Lemont Jenkins, 42, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in 2018. Jenkins was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty in federal court, the release states.
Horry County Police Department received a call for service in reference to a suspicious car blocking an Aynor road in July 2018. Officers conducted a traffic stop and noted a smell of marijuana coming from the car. A K9 unit was deployed, giving a positive alert to drugs. The officers searched the car and found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun behind the panel in the passenger side floor compartment.
Jenkins was prohibited from having a gun because of prior drug convictions and a prior federal conviction of being a felon in possession of ammunition, authorities said.
Jenkins’ sentence will be followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision, the release states. There is no parole in the federal system.
