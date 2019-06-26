Myrtle Beach area bar, cars shot up after billiards dispute gets volatile

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Socastee area bar and several cars in its parking lot were hit with gunfire Tuesday night following a dispute over a game of billiards, according to an Horry County Police report.





Officers responded to Sun-Up Sports Pub & Grill, 4528 Socastee Blvd., around 11 p.m. Tuesday in response to a shots fired call and found “several” cars and the building itself were hit with gunshots.

Multiple witnesses testified that two men argued over a game of pool and one of them exited the bar and left the area, but returned a short time later and “numerous” shots came from the vehicle as it left the parking lot a second time, the report states.





No one was reported injured from the shooting and police collected three shell casings and two bullet fragments from the scene.

Police also identified the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, and located the vehicle – which had a gunshot hole in the rear bumper – at the suspect’s Myrtle Beach area address and had it towed to Horry County Police impound.

The police report states someone at the residence said the suspect was not home and was uncooperative. No arrest has been made in the case, according to the report.