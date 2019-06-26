Crime
Man faces nearly 200 years in prison in connection to Horry County shooting
One person was injured after a 19-year-old shot at two cars following an argument Tuesday evening, police say.
Horry police charged Dalton Tanner Hardee, 19, of Loris, with six counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. If convicted of all charges, he faces 185 years in prison. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.
Ashley Allen, 20, was charged with accessory to a felony and is also incarcerated without bail.
Police responded to the Loris hospital around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting that happened in the Aynor area, according to a police report.
Witnesses said the two suspects — Hardee and Allen — were inside a 2019 Jeep on Bay Galley Road off Valley Forge Road, according to the report. The vehicle was registered to Allen.
There was an argument between the suspects and the victims and Allen handed Hardee a gun, according to the report. The report notes police did not know the circumstances that led to the argument.
Hardee then fired four shots at two other vehicles, according to the report, and one person standing outside the vehicles was injured.
The victim initially went to Loris Hospital and then Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.
