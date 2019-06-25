Crime
Horry police asking some Conway area residents to shelter in place
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Up Next
Horry County police have asked residents near Pine Loop Road to shelter in place as they respond to a call.
According to a post on social media, those that live in the area are asked to remain in their homes. There are no details on the nature of the call.
The police response is causing traffic delays, according to the agency. Anyone traveling toward that area is asked to choose an alternative route.
Comments