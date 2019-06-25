Crime

Horry police asking some Conway area residents to shelter in place

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Horry County police have asked residents near Pine Loop Road to shelter in place as they respond to a call.

According to a post on social media, those that live in the area are asked to remain in their homes. There are no details on the nature of the call.

The police response is causing traffic delays, according to the agency. Anyone traveling toward that area is asked to choose an alternative route.

bitte javascript aktivieren

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  