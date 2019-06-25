Woman says she was a victim of domestic violence, but Horry cops put her in handcuffs

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

Horry police charged a woman with domestic violence in early 2018, but she says she was actually the victim and now is suing the department because of her arrest.

The woman was charged with second-degree domestic violence in the incident. Those charges were later dropped.

The woman’s boyfriend was charged with the lesser third-degree domestic violence in connection to the incident.

On Jan. 6, the woman lived in Horry County and her intoxicated ex-boyfriend returned to their house early in the morning, according to a lawsuit. The woman sent several messages to the boyfriend, telling him not to come home.

The Sun News is not naming the woman because it is our policy to not name victims of domestic violence.

When the boyfriend got home, he allegedly pounded on the front door, yelled and created a commotion. When the woman answered the door, the man forced his way inside, where he continued his antics, the lawsuit states. At one point, he reportedly punched the woman, shoved her against the wall and grabbed her by the wrists.

The woman said she had several injuries from the attack and property damage to her home and car.

The woman eventually called 911, but the calls were dropped, according to the suit.





About an hour later, the woman again tried to call 911 and dispatchers said a police officer would call her, the lawsuit states. But the police reportedly never contacted the woman, and in the morning she again called 911.

An officer eventually responded and decided to file charges against the woman and the man, the lawsuit states. The suit says the woman faced charges despite her injuries and property damage to her belongings.

A judge during a preliminary hearing dismissed the charge after determining there was not enough probable cause for the woman’s charge, the lawsuit states.

The suit claims, after the domestic violence charge was dropped, police tried to charge the woman with destruction of property for throwing the man’s phone into the yard. But, a judge declined to sign that warrant, according to the lawsuit.

The woman claims the police were negligent and malicious in their prosecution. The suit asks for an unspecified amount of money.

Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said its department policy not to comment on pending lawsuits.