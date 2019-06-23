Drunken driver hits electrical box, trees before getting unruly with officers at jail

New smartphone app tracks DUI offenders’ drinking habits Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works.

A 23-year-old Myrtle Beach man is behind bars after drunkenly wrecking his car into an electrical box and trees before becoming unruly with officers when taken to jail, according to a police report.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Myrtle Beach Police Department officers went to the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Fisher Street for a single-vehicle collision, the report states. The man — later identified as Alexis Yonathan Garcia-Ramos — was traveling westbound on Mr. Joe White when he missed a turn, sending his vehicle over a curb, sidewalk and ditch before striking an electrical box, according to the report. Garcia-Ramos then tried to leave the scene but was trapped by trees, one of which he hit head-on, the report states.

An officer noticed while speaking with Garcia-Ramos that he had slurred speech, glossy eyes and an overwhelming smell of alcohol, according to the report. Police also noted that he had an open beer in the vehicle, the report states.

One of the officers then administered sobriety tests, which Garcia-Ramos failed, according to the report. Garcia-Ramos was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, the report states.

Once at the jail, Garcia-Ramos became unruly, slamming his belt into a detention officer’s chest before screaming and punching the wall in his jail cell, according to the report. When an officer approached, Garcia-Ramos began punching the door and rambling, the report states.

Garcia-Ramos was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he was still incarcerated as of Sunday afternoon with charges of driving under the influence, striking fixtures upon or adjacent to a highway, open alcohol container in a vehicle, driving without a license and failing to have a vehicle registered or licensed, according to online records.