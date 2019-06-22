Crime
Man pulled a woman into woods to rob her near a Myrtle Beach Walmart, report says
A woman said she was dragged into the woods and robbed near a Myrtle Beach Walmart, according to a report.
Myrtle Beach police charged Donami Fuentes with first-degree assault, kidnapping and strong-armed robbery in connection to the incident.
Officers responded to the area near the Seaboard Street Walmart on Sunday for a reported assault.
The victim said she was walking to work and felt like Fuentes was following her, according to arrest warrants. When the victim got close to the Walmart, Fuentes pulled or dragged her into the woods and assaulted her.
Fuentes also tried to go through the victim’s pants pockets during the robbery, according to the warrants.
Police later found Fuentes and he confessed to the crimes, according to the warrants.
