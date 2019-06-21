Man used car as a weapon in alleged attempted murder at Coastal Grand Mall

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A 24-year-old faces an attempted murder charge after police say he hit others with a car at the Coastal Grand Mall.

Myrtle Beach police charged Purvis Walker on Thursday in connection to the incident.

Police responded to the reported assault at the mall around 3:30 p.m. on May 25, according to a police report. One of the victims was on the sidewalk as emergency responders tended to him.

A witness said the victims were intentionally hit by a car and the driver fled the scene.

One victim went to the hospital for treatment and the other refused to go by ambulance, according to the report.