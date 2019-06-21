Crime

Man used car as a weapon in alleged attempted murder at Coastal Grand Mall

A 24-year-old faces an attempted murder charge after police say he hit others with a car at the Coastal Grand Mall.

Myrtle Beach police charged Purvis Walker on Thursday in connection to the incident.

Police responded to the reported assault at the mall around 3:30 p.m. on May 25, according to a police report. One of the victims was on the sidewalk as emergency responders tended to him.

A witness said the victims were intentionally hit by a car and the driver fled the scene.

One victim went to the hospital for treatment and the other refused to go by ambulance, according to the report.

