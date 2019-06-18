CCU student, starter on the 2018 football team arrested on domestic violence charge

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

One of the several players off Coastal Carolina’s 2018 football team who entered the new NCAA Transfer Portal in an attempt to transfer to another program has been arrested on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

Safety Jave Brown, who has one year of football eligibility remaining, was arrested by Conway police Monday following an alleged incident Sunday.

Brown was released on $5,000 bond Tuesday, according to jail records.

Brown, a rising fifth-year senior, started seven games in 2018, including the final six of the season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Though he is still enrolled as a student at CCU, according to Kevin Davis, CCU’s assistant athletics director for media relations, Brown has not been part of the team since entering the portal in February, Davis said.

Brown, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday, was not part of the team during spring practices in March and April and is not listed on the 2019 roster.

According to a Conway Police Department report, Brown is accused of threatening his girlfriend, with whom he has a four-month-old daughter, with physical violence at a Bellamy Avenue apartment.

According to the report, Brown allegedly became “enraged” when his girlfriend was going to leave the apartment with their daughter following an argument and began cursing at her and threatening to “punch her in the jaw,” and “send her flying down the stairs.”

In the report, the woman also stated Brown said in front of her during a phone conversation with a relative that he would kill her and “beat the . . . out of her,” and squared up as if to punch her while she was holding the infant. The woman also stated she fears for her safety based on the couple’s history.

Brown, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, joined CCU in 2017 as a third-year sophomore from Lackawanna College.

The Franklin (N.J.) Regional High grad played in 10 games last year, recording 20 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss, with two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He also started two of the eight games he played in 2017.

The Transfer Portal was created by the NCAA last year to make it easier for student-athletes to transfer without requiring permission from their current program.

Players who enter the Transfer Portal run a risk if they remain at their current school, however. Their athletics-related financial aid can be reduced or revoked at the end of the current academic term, and coaches aren’t obligated to take them back on the team.

At least five CCU undergraduates with eligibility entered the portal, and at least four have committed to other schools.

Offensive lineman Brock Hoffman has joined Virginia Tech, defensive end Jeffrey Gunter has joined N.C. State, receiver Da’Kendall James is going to Norfolk State of the Football Championship Subdivision, and running back Alex James of Florence is headed to FCS program Albany.

In addition, graduate transfer quarterbacks Chance Thrasher (East Tennessee State) and Kilton Anderson (William & Mary) have also left the program and joined FCS schools.