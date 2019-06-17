Crime

Horry County police investigating reported rape at Myrtle Beach area outlet mall

What happens in a rape kit exam?

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. By
Horry County police is investigating a reported sexual assault at a Myrtle Beach area shopping center.

The incident was reported at the Tanger Outlets, near North Myrtle Beach, at 10835 Kings Road. Police say the alleged assault happened on June 8.

According to a police report, around 5:50 p.m. officers spoke to the mother of the victim. The mother said her daughter called her and she was sexually assaulted, according to a police report.

The Horry police report provided to the media was heavily redacted.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (843) 248-1520.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

