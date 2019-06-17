Crime
Horry County police investigating reported rape at Myrtle Beach area outlet mall
Horry County police is investigating a reported sexual assault at a Myrtle Beach area shopping center.
The incident was reported at the Tanger Outlets, near North Myrtle Beach, at 10835 Kings Road. Police say the alleged assault happened on June 8.
According to a police report, around 5:50 p.m. officers spoke to the mother of the victim. The mother said her daughter called her and she was sexually assaulted, according to a police report.
The Horry police report provided to the media was heavily redacted.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (843) 248-1520.
