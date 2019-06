Q&A with Robert Edge, Horry County Coroner A question and answer session with Robert Edge who has been the Horry County Coroner for nearly thirty years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A question and answer session with Robert Edge who has been the Horry County Coroner for nearly thirty years.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

Horry County deputy coroner Chris Dontell said the remains were found over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, but declined to offer further details. The remains have not been identified.

More information is expected to be released in the near future.

