His family made him feel unappreciated on Father’s Day, then police arrived, report says

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

I’m sure some fathers have felt like this.

Myrtle Beach police responded to an Oceanfront hotel on Sunday after a father became disorderly because his girlfriend and children were “not appreciating him enough on Father’s Day,” according to a report.

Shortly after midnight Monday, police went to a room at 1201 S. Ocean Blvd. for a disturbance.

A woman said she had an argument with a man. The two have been in a relationship for 20 years, but are not living together. They have five children in common, according to the report. The woman stated the man became upset because she and their children were not appreciating him enough on Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hotel security went to the room and the man became disorderly with them before he walked away, according to the report. The woman said the man never hit her or the security staff.

She said the issue was ongoing and the man usually leaves to calm down and then returns, according to the report.

Police did not make any arrests in connection to the incident.