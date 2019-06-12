Horry County couple accused of murdering grandparents reject plea deal

Jordan Hodge asks for bond as state discusses preparing for trial Jordan Hodge who is accused of killing relatives was in Horry County court to ask for bond. The state said they are moving forward with a trial in Fall 2019. She is accused of killing her grandmother and step-grandfather in July 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jordan Hodge who is accused of killing relatives was in Horry County court to ask for bond. The state said they are moving forward with a trial in Fall 2019. She is accused of killing her grandmother and step-grandfather in July 2017.

Two people accused of killing a suspect’s grandparents rejected deals that would have put them in prison for decades.

Jordan Hodge and Kenneth Carlisle were in Horry County court on Wednesday for hearings. Police charged both with two counts of murder in connection to the killing of 45-year-old William “Chet” Clemons and his 64-year-old wife, Linda McAllister.

McAllister was Hodge’s grandmother and Clemons her step-grandfather.

Clemons and McAllister were reported missing from their Conway home after they were last seen in July 2017. Fourteen days later, their remains were discovered near the Bucksville boat landing in an area where the couple once lived.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin said the State offered deals that would have included 60-year prison terms for both Hodge and Carlisle. Both defendants told the judge they wanted to reject those deals.

They will now head to trial, which will likely occur by the end of September.

Dozens of the victims’ family packed the small Horry County courtroom for the hearings. They didn’t speak during either defendants’ proceedings.

Hodge also requested bond. Defense Attorney Ralph Wilson Sr. said she has been in jail since her arrest.

“I think it’s unfair to keep her locked up for two years as she already been locked up,” Wilson Sr. said.

Hodge’s family lives in Horry County and has no place to flee to before trial, Wilson said.

Oskin said the nature of the crime was enough to deny bond as she is a danger to the community.

When Judge William Seals asked why it has been two years without a trial, Oskin said Hodge’s request for a mental evaluation delayed the process.

“We are ready for her to have her day in court and justice for our victims, we’re not keeping her detained just to wait it out,” Oskin said.

Seals denied Hodge’s request for bond Wednesday. If the trial isn’t held by the fall, he said, bail will likely need to be set.