Horry County Schools student reports sexual assault on bus, police investigating

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A 13-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by another teen on a Horry County Schools bus earlier this month.

Horry County Schools Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the district is aware of the alleged incident and both police and district administrators investigated.

Officers responded to the Horry County Alternative School on June 5 for an assault between two students. While investigating that incident, the victim said she was sexually assaulted on the school bus, according to a police report.

The report only lists the suspect as a 14-year-old boy.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police interviewed other students who knew about the alleged incident, according to the report. The other students corroborated the victim’s claims.

Horry County police continue to investigate the incident.