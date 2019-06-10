Crime
Horry County Schools student reports sexual assault on bus, police investigating
A 13-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted by another teen on a Horry County Schools bus earlier this month.
Horry County Schools Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the district is aware of the alleged incident and both police and district administrators investigated.
Officers responded to the Horry County Alternative School on June 5 for an assault between two students. While investigating that incident, the victim said she was sexually assaulted on the school bus, according to a police report.
The report only lists the suspect as a 14-year-old boy.
Police interviewed other students who knew about the alleged incident, according to the report. The other students corroborated the victim’s claims.
Horry County police continue to investigate the incident.
