Woman says man popped his trunk and threatened to shoot her following argument over kid

A woman told police a man giving her and her son a ride home threw food at her and threatened to blacken her eye and shoot her during an argument early Friday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

The victim told police she was at her sister’s house on 29th Avenue North, where the man, who had her son, was coming to pick her up from and take them home, the report states. During the ride, the woman and man began to argue over the boy when she made a comment about when the man should bring him home, according to the report.

The woman told police that at some point during the ride the man — later identified as 27-year-old Devaughn Frasier — told her he was going to blacken her eye and shoot her, the report states. Once they made it to the intersection of U.S. 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, the woman and child got out of the vehicle despite Frasier’s efforts to keep the boy inside, according to the report.

The woman told police she and her son stood on the side of U.S. 17 Bypass in front of Remedies Bar & Grill and the man did a U-turn and drove by attempting to throw food on her before driving away, the report states. The woman and her child then got a ride home from her cousin, according to the report.

The woman said that when she got home Frasier was in the parking lot of her complex cleaning out his vehicle and began cussing and yelling at her through the parking lot, the report states. He then got into his vehicle and began to drive away before he stopped, got out of the car and opened the trunk, according to the report.

The woman said Frasier then yelled that he was going to shoot her before reaching into the trunk “as if he was retrieving a weapon,” the report states. She said she did not see a weapon but that she’d seen him with a black handgun previously, according to the report. The woman said Frasier yelled that she wasn’t worth it, got into his vehicle and drove around the parking lot a few times before leaving, the report states.

An unidentified witness who lives in the apartment beneath the victim’s corroborated the woman’s story, according to the report.

Police prepared a warrant for first-degree domestic violence for Frasier, the report states.