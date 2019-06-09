Man thrown into fish tank suffers cuts, woman slapped during rent dispute in Myrtle Beach

How long you could spend in jail for assault and battery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina.

One person cut by glass from a fish tank he was thrown into and another was pushed by the neck and slapped during a dispute over rent money Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.

An officer went to the 500 block of 35th Avenue North at around 10:50 a.m. for the report of a possible assault, the report states. One of the victims, a female, told police that she and the other victim, a male, were staying with another man for the past few days because they were homeless at the time, according to the report.





The woman said the suspect — later identified as 48-year-old Troy Lemar Haselden — became angry when the victims said they didn’t have money to pay rent and he told them to get out of his house, the report states. The male victim told the officer that the woman, his girlfriend, began to argue with Haselden over why he wanted the money, claiming that he was a drug addict suffering from withdrawals and needed the money to get more drugs, according to the report.

Both victims said Haselden then began yelling at the female and pushed her by the neck out of his way while also slapping her, the report states. The male victim then stepped in and Haselden “slammed” him around the room and into a glass fish tank, breaking it, according to the report.

The officer noted minor cuts on the male victim’s back that were consistent with his claims and witnessed a broken fish tank that was on scene, the report states. The officer noted that the female victim had marks around her neck to support her claims of being grabbed around the throat, according to the report.

Haselden denied the abuse claims related to the female victim but admitted to fighting with the male, the report states. The male victim, however, had audio evidence of the encounter between Haselden and the female victim, according to the report.

Haselden was given two citations for third-degree assault, and the victims said they would make a court appearance if needed to provide statements against him, the report states.