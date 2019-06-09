He ran from police and took cover near vehicles. When he surrendered, cops found a gun

Never been to jail? Here is what it looks like Lexington County Detention Center was built in 1975. An annex was built in 1991 and an addition was added in 1999. The center processed in and out, about 9,800 inmates in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington County Detention Center was built in 1975. An annex was built in 1991 and an addition was added in 1999. The center processed in and out, about 9,800 inmates in 2018.

A man who ran from police ducked down behind a vehicle that was later revealed to have had a gun sitting behind the front passenger tire, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Police went to 504 North Ocean Boulevard on Saturday night for a report of loitering, the report states. Officers were able to get a crowd of people to walk away before witnessing a man — later identified as Jamaiz Ryadell Blakeney — ran away toward a parking lot on the south side of the building, according to the report.

Blakeney went between two vehicles and stared at the officers and began pacing back and forth, prompting them to tell him to put his hands up and come toward them, the report states. Blakeney then suddenly ducked down behind the front of the vehicles before standing up and walking out toward officers, who detained him, according to the report.

Police searched the vehicles the man had stood between and found a Glock 21 behind the front passenger tire of a red Ford truck, the report states. That area was where Blakeney had ducked down before surrendering, according to the report.

Police found that Blakeney did not have a concealed weapons permit in any state and placed him under arrest for unlawful carry of a firearm, the report states.