Suspects forced a bicyclist off the road and pulled a knife in Murrells Inlet, police say

Three people forced a bicyclist off the road in Murrells Inlet, pulled out a knife and robbed the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged Mark William Visockis, 31, of Myrtle Beach, with armed robbery, possession of controlled substance and driving under suspension. The office also charged Marcus William Ortagus, 21, of Murrells Inlet, with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and Chelsea Lynn Watterson, 20, of Myrtle Beach, with accessory before the fact of a felony in connection to the incident.

Police say the robbery happened near U.S. 17 and Wilcox Avenue on Wednesday evening. One of the suspects pulled a knife and demanded the victim’s money, investigators said. The suspects were arrested at a nearby gas station.

A vehicle used in the robbery was reported stolen in Horry County.





Charges of possession of a stolen vehicle are pending against all three suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.