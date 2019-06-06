Crime

Myrtle Beach resident wakes up to intruder holding a knife to her throat, report says

A suspect broke into a Myrtle Beach home and held a knife to a woman’s throat before being scared off, according to a police report.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man who was about 35 years old, according to the report. He was between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and had a skinny build.

Officers went to a Valene Court residence around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for the reported assault, according to the report.

The 31-year-old victim said the suspect entered through her bedroom window while she slept, the report states. The suspect held a knife to the victim’s throat when she awake.

The victim struggled and believed another person in the home waking up in a coughing fit scared off the suspect, according to the report.

The suspect fled the bedroom slamming the doorknob into the wall, the report says. The commotion woke up the other person in the house, and she saw the suspect’s shadow go out the front door.

