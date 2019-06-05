He held a knife to a man’s neck in Myrtle Beach for $93, cops say

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A suspect held a knife to a man’s throat to get the $93 inside a Ziploc bag labeled “money,” according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach police charged Harold Wayne Greer Jr., 54, with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’s being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $55,000 bond.

Police went to 9th Avenue North for the reported robbery around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The 22-year-old victim said he and Greer were hanging out on the beach and Greer asked for a place to stay for the night, according to the report. The two went to the Circle-K and then went towards the Myrtle Beach train depot.

There, Greer grabbed the victim by the shirt and pulled a pocket knife, according to the report. Police said he held the knife to the man’s neck and demanded money. When the victim gave the money, Greer allegedly said if he told anyone he would cut his throat. The cash was in a Ziploc bag labeled “money” and had $93 inside.

Greer and the victim fled in separate directions, police said. The victim reportedly identified Greer in a photo lineup.