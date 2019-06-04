Myrtle Beach police find more than $25,000 worth of stolen goods in an Horry County home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

When police searched an Horry County home as part of retail-theft crime ring investigation they found more than $25,000 worth of stolen goods.

Myrtle Beach police charged five people in connection to the investigation, which also included the Horry County police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Those charged were.:

Phillip Jerome Huggins, 30, of Conway, one count of shoplifting (more than $2000) and four counts of shoplifting (less than $2000)

Jermaih Quantrell Huggins, 29, of Conway, one count of shoplifting (less than $2000, enhanced)

Cynthia Lynette Haskins, 32, of Conway, six counts of shoplifting (less than $2000 enhanced)

Miranda Lee Costello, 19, of Myrtle Beach, four counts of shoplifting (less than $2000 enhanced)

Bryant Leshaun Moses, 39, of Conway, three counts of shoplifting (less than $2000, enhanced)

The charges are related to thefts of businesses in Myrtle Beach, Cpl. Thomas Vest said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers recently used a search warrant at a Conway area home during their investigation and found numerous stolen items. The property included new in the box merchandise valued at $24,000, nine rifles, seven shotguns, a Kawasaki side by side ATV, a John Deere zero turn lawn mower, a Honda ATV, an EzGo Golf Cart, and seven trailers, police say.

The stolen goods were linked to thefts reported to Myrtle Beach police or other area agencies, according to police.