Horry County Coroner IDs victim killed in SC 544 moped crash, one charged with DUI

A 27-year-old man was killed in a wreck on S.C. 544 Saturday night, according to Horry County officials.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Joshua Wayne Young of Conway. Young, who was driving his moped without a helmet, died at the scene after being struck from behind by another vehicle just before midnight on Highway 544 near the S.C. 31 off-ramp.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested Juan Carlos Garcia-Olivares, 33, early Sunday morning and charged him with felony driving under the influence resulting in Young’s death, according to Cpl. Judd Jones with the agency.

Garcia-Olivares was driving a 2009 Lincoln going westbound on S.C. 544 when he struck a moped that was also going westward near Joe Mill Trail at approximately 11:45 p.m., according to Jones.

SC Highway Patrol also investigated the accident.