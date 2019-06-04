Myrtle Beach cops: Victim headbutted after confronting drunk worker urinating on his home

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

A drunk man found himself in a wee bit of trouble after he was caught peeing on a Myrtle Beach home, according to a police report.





Myrtle Beach police went to a reported assault around noon Monday, when a 60-year-old victim said the suspect worked for a company installing an elevator at the victim’s Ocean Boulevard home, according to a police report.





The suspect urinated on the side of the house and appeared drunk, according to the report.

The owner confronted the worker and said his services were not needed. At that point, the worker became hostile and loud, according to the report. When the owner told the suspect to leave, the worker charged at him and headbutted him, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Another employee escorted the suspect off the property in the company work van.

The victim did not have any injuries and told police he did not want to press charges, according to the report.