Myrtle Beach cops: Victim headbutted after confronting drunk worker urinating on his home
A drunk man found himself in a wee bit of trouble after he was caught peeing on a Myrtle Beach home, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police went to a reported assault around noon Monday, when a 60-year-old victim said the suspect worked for a company installing an elevator at the victim’s Ocean Boulevard home, according to a police report.
The suspect urinated on the side of the house and appeared drunk, according to the report.
The owner confronted the worker and said his services were not needed. At that point, the worker became hostile and loud, according to the report. When the owner told the suspect to leave, the worker charged at him and headbutted him, police said.
Another employee escorted the suspect off the property in the company work van.
The victim did not have any injuries and told police he did not want to press charges, according to the report.
