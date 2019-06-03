Crime

Georgetown deputies searching for suspects who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery

South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. By
Up Next
South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. By

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos that show three men committing an armed robbery at a Dollar General store on North Fraser Street near Choppee Road on Monday.

Deputies are investigating after responding to a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon at 8003 North Fraser Street, according to a department Facebook post. Deputies were searching for a dark-colored late-1980s Chevrolet Monte Carlo in connection to the incident, a Facebook post reads.

The photos show three men going into the store and demanding money. One picture shows one of the suspects pointing a long gun at a store clerk.

The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of money from a cash register, police said. There were no reported injuries, the GCSO said.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them at 843-546-5102.

  Comments  