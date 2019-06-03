He left a bike by The Market Common sign. When he returned, a man with a knife stole it.

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A man left his bike by a sign for The Market Common, and when he returned, a knife-wielding robber was there to steal his ride.

Myrtle Beach police say Jeremiah William Vonsteenburgh, 40, is the suspect and charged him with armed robbery.

Police responded to Kings Highway near The Market Common on Friday for a reported robbery. The victim said he parked his bike along the fence near The Market Common sign, according to a police report.

When he returned, a man — later identified by police as Vonsteenburgh — approached with a small knife, according to the report. Vonsteenburgh took the victim’s bike and ran off, police said.

Some of the victim’s belongings, including his work Visa and ID card, were in bags on the bike’s handlebars.

Police later found Vonsteenburgh at the 17th Avenue South Walmart and arrested him, according to the report. The victim identified Vonsteenburgh as the person who robbed him.

Vonsteenburgh remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bail.