Loris man charged in connection to underreporting more than $400K on tax returns

An Horry County man underreported more than $400,000 in taxes from 2014 to 2017, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Nick Angelo Kaltsunis, 50, of Loris, is charged with four counts of attempting to evade or defeat a tax.

Kaltsunis allegedly underreported just over $492,000 in gross income on his tax returns. He claimed a total of $6,310 in refunds when the total tax liability for 2014 through 2017 was $8,487, according to the release.

The suspect is accused of evading an assessment of $14,797 in taxes due, according to SCDOR.

If convicted, Kaltsunis faces up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge, or both the fine and prison time.

Kaltsunis was arrested Monday and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing.