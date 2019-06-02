Highway patrol charges man with felony DUI in connection to fatal wreck on S.C. 544

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a man early Sunday morning and charged him with felony driving under the influence resulting in a death, according to Cpl. Judd Jones with the agency.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Olivares, 33, is incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center facing charges in connection to a fatal wreck near the S.C. 544-S.C. 31 interchange a little before midnight Saturday, Jones said.

Garcia-Olivares was driving a 2009 Lincoln going westbound on S.C. 544 when he struck a moped that was also going westward near Joe Mill Trail at approximately 11:45 p.m., according to Jones. The driver of the moped, who was not wearing a helmet and has yet to be identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office, died in the crash, Jones said.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said the coroner’s office and the highway patrol are investigating.

