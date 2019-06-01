Horry County police asking for public’s help in capturing liquor store thief

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who was caught on video surveillance stealing approximately $200 worth of liquor from a store near Conway, according to a Facebook post.

Police report that on May 30 at around noon a black man wearing a red shirt and baseball cap was caught on video stealing items from 501 Liquors on middle Ridge Avenue.

Police say he left in a black Kia car with A1 Auto Sales paper tags.

Police ask anyone with information on his identity or location to contact them at 843-915-8477.