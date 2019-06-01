Crime
Horry County police asking for public’s help in capturing liquor store thief
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who was caught on video surveillance stealing approximately $200 worth of liquor from a store near Conway, according to a Facebook post.
Police report that on May 30 at around noon a black man wearing a red shirt and baseball cap was caught on video stealing items from 501 Liquors on middle Ridge Avenue.
Police say he left in a black Kia car with A1 Auto Sales paper tags.
Police ask anyone with information on his identity or location to contact them at 843-915-8477.
