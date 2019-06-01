Woman tells police she was punched in the face, possibly drugged at Myrtle Beach motel

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach police have charged a man with simple assault and resisting arrest after he reportedly punched a woman in the face and later tried to run from cops, according to an incident report.

Officers went to 3450 U.S. Highway 17 Bypass South in reference to a suspicious circumstance, the report states. When police went to the fifth floor of the Super 8 Motel, arguing was heard coming from room 503, according to the report.

An officer knocked on the door and a man — later identified as Tyler Livingston Foster — answered and stepped into the hallway when police asked him to, the report states. Foster said he’d had a verbal argument with the victim, who was in the room with two children at the time, according to the report.

The officer could see the victim from the door and noticed she was visibly upset, the report states. She then walked over to the officer, who noticed a small cut under her right eye along with what appeared to be some bruising, according to the report. She began sobbing and told the officer she’d been hit in the face and accepted an offer to request emergency medical services, the report states.

When the officer told dispatch the reason for the EMS request, Foster got agitated and began to flee, according to the report. The officer followed Foster down the steps to the first floor, where two other cops detained him, the report states.

When the officer returned to the room, the victim said that she and Foster were friends and were hanging out when he “snapped” and punched her in the face while screaming, according to the report. The victim also told the officer that she felt like she had been drugged by Foster, the report states.

Police found Kratom, a stimulant drug, in the hotel room that was missing one capsule from the container, according to the report.

EMS checked the victim and deemed her OK to remain in the hotel for the night and the children were unharmed, the report states. Police gathered evidence and charged Foster with simple assault and resisting arrest, according to the report.