Woman threw fork, spoon at ex-boyfriend during verbal tiff, Myrtle Beach police say

A man told Myrtle Beach police his ex-girlfriend began throwing silverware at him, dumped out his lunchbox and slapped him during an argument early Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

Officers went to 1301 Culbertson Avenue in Myrtle Beach at approximately 12:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance, the report states. The victim told police he was on the couch watching TV when a verbal altercation with the suspect ensued, according to the report.

The victim said the woman threw a fork and spoon at him but missed, the report states. The man also said the suspect dumped out his lunchbox on the counter and walked up behind him and slapped him on the head, according to the report.

Officers found a spoon on the floor near where the victim was sitting and the man showed police a video on his phone in which they could see that the victim was sitting on the couch while the suspect was washing dishes and scream and cussing at him, the report states. The victim said that when he put in the call to police the suspect left the scene with another male roommate, according to the report.

The victim said he and the woman had been in a relationship for 10 years before breaking up in March, and they still lived together, the report states. The victim, who had no visible signs of injury, didn’t say whether or not he wanted to press charges on the suspect, according to the report.