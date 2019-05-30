Pizza delivery man escaped the gunfire, but not the beating and robbery in Horry County

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A pizza delivery man was punched, kicked and shot at as he tried to deliver a pie in a Longs neighborhood, according to a police report.

The incident happened on May 23, Horry County police say, and on Thursday two people were charged in connection to the case. One of the suspects is a juvenile and was not named. The other suspect Ja’Rule Nathan Ford, 17, was charged with attempted murder, strong-armed robbery and possession for a weapon during a violent crime.

The delivery driver told police the incident happened at a Plantation Drive residence around 8 p.m., according to a police report.

The victim said he pulled in the driveway and saw two men in the yard walking toward him, the report states. The scene wasn’t unusual, and the driver went to get the pizza, chicken wings and soda from the backseat.

When the victim turned around, a suspect punched him in the face, according to the report. The suspects then kicked and punched the victim while he was on the ground. The delivery driver kicked one of the men in the groin and tried to flee. The suspects knocked him to the ground again and then fled toward Freemont Road.

The dazed victim tried to leave the area, but drove toward Freemont Road where he encountered the suspects, the report states. One of the men pulled a handgun and shot at the victim.

The victim fled the area and drove to the intersection of Highway 905 and Plantation Drive where he waited for the police.