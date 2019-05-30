Horry police investigating nurse who may have stolen from elderly patient, report says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A nurse is under investigation for alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult by stealing thousands of dollars, according to a police report.

The incident was reported to Horry County police last week by the Department of Social Services.

The 86-year-old victim was staying at a Carolina Forest location when she met the suspect, who was a nurse at the facility. The name of the facility was redacted in a police report. Department Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect befriended the victim and convinced her to move in to the suspect’s Murrells Inlet home, according to the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Social Services workers determined the suspect charged the victim, who had an undisclosed medical condition, large sums for her care. The victim’s bank account was being drained, police say.

The suspect’s $250,000 home was recently paid off and the victim’s home in North Myrtle Beach was up for sale for $300,000, according to the report.

Police tried to contact both the victim and the suspect, but were not successful, according to the report.