Horry County man caught in illegal nightclub during police raid, cops say

A Green Sea man was arrested during an illegal nightclub raid in Fair Bluff, North Carolina, over Memorial Day weekend, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Nehemiah Levon Myers, 39, was at an establishment that was functioning without an alcohol permit Friday when undercover police visited during an investigation and purchased alcohol, the release states.

Myers is charged with carrying a concealed gun and served an outstanding warrant from a 2001 felony possession of cocaine charge. He received a $2,000 secured bond.

During the time of the search, police said there were up to 40 people inside the nightclub, located on West Goodman Street. Investigators seized alcoholic beverages and two concealed firearms, the release states.

The business operator, Mack Vay Edwards, was charged by N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement with possession of alcoholic beverage with no permit and possession of spirituous liquor on a premises not authorized by the ABC law. Police said Edwards received a $1,000 secured bond.